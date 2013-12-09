On the Move, Dec. 9

Announcements of new hires, promotions and professional awards. Want to see your accomplishment here? Send your information to bizbriefs@reviewjournal.com.

FINANCE

Yolie Kelley, who has been with Nevada State Development Corp. since 2007, has been promoted to marketing and information technology manager.

Eileen Rendulic-Moss and Jeremy Hume have been named wealth advisers for Nevada State Investment Services. They will provide clients with financial planning and portfolio management.

LAW

Lionel Sawyer &Collins attorney Marla Hudgens was named chairwoman-elect of the Nevada State Bar Appellate Litigation Section.

The Las Vegas chapter of the National Bar Association in conjunction with the LVNBA Foundation has named Hutchison &Steffen the 2013 Law Firm of the Year.

Eunice M. Beattie of Gordon Silver was selected as Pro Bono Volunteer of the Month by the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

Pisanelli Bice PLLC announced that three attorneys from the firm recently received the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Peer Review Rating: Debra Spinelli, Jarrod Rickard and Christopher Miltenberger.

NONPROFIT

Liz Ortenburger was named CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada. Ortenburger’s expertise in strategic planning will focus on funding innovative program delivery of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience throughout Southern Nevada.

Franz Kallao, vice president of operations for The Mirage, was named to the board of directors of the Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation.

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance elected new officers for 2014-2015.

■ Missy Young, executive vice president of colocation for Switch, will serve as the chairwoman.

■ Raymond Specht, vice chairman of Toyota Financial Savings Bank and industry and legislative affairs director for Toyota Financial Services, will serve as the vice chairman.

■ Kevin Orrock, president of Summerlin, the master-planned community for Howard Hughes Corp., will serve another term as the secretary-treasurer.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

The Glenn Group was honored by the Public Relations Society of America with seven awards at the PRSA Pinnacle Awards in Las Vegas and the PRSA Silver Spike Awards in Reno.

REAL ESTATE

Stacy Scheer, senior associate with Colliers International Las Vegas, has received her Certified Commercial Investment Member designation.

Kevin Buckley, commercial real estate broker and board member of the Commercial Alliance Las Vegas, was honored by the National Association of Realtors for his contributions and achievements in commercial real estate.