Outcomes4Me partners with Invitae to offer genetic testing to breast cancer patients

Business Wire
October 25, 2021 - 1:41 pm
 

Outcomes4Me Inc., developer of a leading free mobile app and platform to navigate cancer treatment and care, has partnered with Invitae Corp., a leading medical genetics company, to expand education and access to genetic testing to breast cancer patients and survivors.

The collaboration leverages the strengths of Invitae, which supplies clinical-grade genetic testing, and Outcomes4Me’s 360-degree, validated and evidence-based cancer support and treatment options via its free and easy-to-use app. Currently available in the United States, patients can receive genetic counseling through Invitae’s partnership with Genome Medical, get testing and upload their results within the Outcomes4Me app.

There is a misconception that genetic testing is only useful as a preventative tool before a cancer diagnosis. According to Outcomes4Me patient data, almost half of users (46 percent) who qualified for testing (based on National Comprehensive Care Network guidelines) did not receive testing or did not know if they had received testing.

But genetic testing can provide insights that can help inform and refine precision therapy use and clinical treatment trial enrollment. Also, genetic testing results can be used to help prevent recurrence and reduce the incidence of other inherited cancers.

A cancer diagnosis is often overwhelming for patients and their families. Outcomes4Me demystifies cancer by providing the most up-to-date and validated research, support and treatment options, all grounded in science and data and curated according to the patient’s specific diagnosis.

Outcomes4Me partners with the researchers, doctors and academics who set the rigorous standards of cancer care for all treatment providers, including the National Comprehensive Care Network, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and Massachusetts General Hospital. The collaboration with Invitae expands access to genetic testing, a vitally important tool in the patient’s cancer care arsenal.

“Outcomes4Me is an indispensable platform for patients with breast cancer, giving them the personalized knowledge and access to timely new trials and targeted therapies that could lead to better health outcomes,” said Ed Esplin, M.D., a clinical geneticist at Invitae. “By providing access to our comprehensive genetic testing and counseling services, Outcomes4Me is adding a valuable resource that will empower patients to advance their knowledge, understanding and, therefore, self-advocacy during treatment and survivorship.”

Unlike popular direct-to-consumer genetic testing services, which test for a few specific genetic variants for certain genes, Invitae provides next-generation, sequencing-based genetic testing that comprehensively analyses more than 80 genes, including all known mutations of the important BRCA1/BRCA2 genes. The comprehensive approach, combined with associated genetic counseling, not only provides insights for cancer patients, but also for family members who may be at risk.

“Our collaboration with Invitae reinforces Outcomes4Me’s mission to give patients back control,” said Maya R. Said, founder and CEO of Outcomes4Me. “Because of this work with Invitae, our valued community now has rare direct access to a much-needed testing service. Outcomes4Me will proudly continue to democratize the best in cancer treatment, research and support by removing barriers and bias in information flow.”

The Outcomes4Me app is available free to users on both the App Store and Google Play.

Susan G. Komen organization announces 30 grants
Susan G. Komen organization announces 30 grants
Special to / RJ

Susan G. Komen, the world's leading breast cancer organization, has awarded 30 new grants to researchers at 18 leading institutions in the U.S. and Canada. The $14 million in grants support the organization's mission to end breast cancer through funding two key focus areas: research to better detect and treat stage IV (metastatic) breast cancer and research to eliminate disparities in breast cancer outcomes.

