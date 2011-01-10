Porn Convention and Awards Look To Return to Venetian, Palms

There were rumors of people trying to move the Adult Entertainment Expo from the Venetian to the Palms. But it’s not going to happen.

“We were trying, but the dates aren’t really working out. So that kinda sucks, but we tried,” Adult Video News President Paul Fishbein told me this weekend.

Meanwhile, porn actor Barrett Blade told me at the AVN Awards that OSHA troubles have inspired some people in his industry to consider shuffling movie productions here, but it’s still illegal to film in Vegas officially (although it is done).

“There are talks about it,” Blade said this weekend. “With OSHA cracking down on us in California, a relocation might not be a bad idea.

“However, technically, I believe it’s still illegal to film in Las Vegas,” he said and joked, “Let’s get a petition going.”

As for the Palms, Fishbein is happy with the AVN Awards being staged there. They used to be staged in a Venetian ballroom, then the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

I told Fishbein that ever since the AVNs moved to the Palms, porn stars have started dressing up, men in nice suits and women in ball gowns.

At the Venetian, it was all these women in “V” outfits – you know, just barely wearing anything at all.

Fishbein said the Palms brought classiness to the AVNs.

“The hockey arena,” he said, meaning the Mandalay Bay Events Center, remarkably, “they were selling popcorn in the lobby. It just didn’t have the classiness.

“All the companies want to stay here. All the girls want to stay here. It’s really a fun atmosphere. It’s the only place I party, once or twice a year.”