Southwest/Spring Valley neighborhood news, Jan. 28-Feb. 3

CHINESE TECHNOLOGY FIRM JOINS INNEVATION CENTER

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance announced on Jan. 8 that Wirelessor, a Shenzhen, China-based wireless technology provider, started operations at the InNEVation Center, 6795 Edmond St.

Wirelessor plans to offer charging, data transfer and application control devices for Apple, Windows and Amazon products. When fully transitioned, Wirelessor expects to hire hundreds of people in Las Vegas.

For more information, visit wirelessor.com.

HOSPITAL TO OFFER SIBLING CLASS FOR YOUNG CHILDREN

The University Medical Center is set to offer a sibling class at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Family Resource Center, 1120 Shadow Lane. The class will ease children into welcoming a new baby into their family. Children must be between 3 and 10 to attend. The class is free and includes a T-shirt.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/lwu6v8o.

CHINESE RESTAURANT TO OFFER FREE FOOD ON CHINESE NEW YEAR

Panda Express is set to celebrate the Chinese New Year on Jan. 31 with free servings of Firecracker Chicken Breast and a traditional red envelope containing a surprise offer.

For restaurant locations or download the coupon, visit pandaexpress.com.

TICKETS TO BENEFIT GAY AND LESBIAN NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION

The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada is set to sell tickets for the Jan. 31 Las Vegas Wranglers game for $15. The organization is scheduled to receive $5 for each ticket sold. Individuals who purchase tickets from the center will be seated together and are encouraged to wear pride apparel.

To purchase tickets, visit thecenterlv.org or stop by the center at 401 S. Maryland Parkway.

AARP VOLUNTEERS TO HELP WITH TAX RETURNS

Volunteers from AARP are scheduled to help prepare tax returns every Monday in February from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd., and every Tuesday in February from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. Registration is required.

For more information or to register, call the Spring Valley Library at 702-507-3821 or the West Charleston Library at 702-507-3941.

INFANT AND CHILD CPR CLASSES AVAILABLE AT UMC

The University Medical Center is set to offer an infant and child CPR class at 2 p.m. Jan. 23, 9 a.m. Feb. 1 and 2 p.m. March 13 at the Family Resource Center, 1120 Shadow Lane. The class requires a $10 deposit that is refunded during class.

For more information or to register, call 702-383-2229.

GUITAR LESSONS PLANNED THROUGH FEBRUARY AT LIBRARY

The Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd., plans to offer free guitar lessons from 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 2, 9 and 16. Local instructor Don Musser will be teaching guitar chords, chord progressions and popular songs. Participants must bring their own guitars.

For more information, call 702-507-3821 or visit lvccl.org.

SENIOR YOGA CLASSES PLANNED AT UMC

Senior yoga classes are planned for 10 a.m. Feb. 4 and March 4 at the Family Resource Center, 1120 Shadow Lane. The classes are free and open to the public.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/lwu6v8o.

UMC OFFERS BOOTCAMP CLASS FOR NEW DADS FEB. 6

The University Medical Center is set to offer a Bootcamp for New Dads class at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Family Resource Center, 1120 Shadow Lane. The class will cover topics including diapers, feeding, crying, sleeping, holding and playing with babies.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/lwu6v8o.

UMC TO HOST BREASTFEEDING PREPARATION CLASS

The University Medical Center is set to offer a breastfeeding preparation class at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Family Resource Center, 1120 Shadow Lane.

For more information or to register, call 702-383-2229 or visit tinyurl.com/lwu6v8o.

LIBRARY PLANS LAW SEMINARS FOR SENIORS

The West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd., plans a senior seminar on landlord/tenant laws from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 19. The lecture is free and open to the public. Registration is required.

For more information or to register, call 702-386-0404, ext. 140.

AFFORDABLE CARE ACT WORKSHOP SCHEDULED FOR FEB. 22

An Affordable Care Act workshop is scheduled from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd.

The workshop is scheduled to provide information about the new health care law, important dates and resources and how to enroll in a health plan. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 702-507-3821.

BEER WITH BEERS PLANNED FOR FEB. 27

Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers is set to host a Beer with Beers event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Porchlight Grille, 8416 W. Desert Inn Road. Residents who are 21 or older can join Beers for a beer and talk about what’s to come in Ward 2.

For more information, call 702-229-2144.

STATE PARK TO HOST CIVIL WAR EXPERIENCE LAST SATURDAY OF EACH MONTH

Spring Mountain Ranch State Park plans a Civil War Living History Experience at 8 a.m. the last Saturday of each month. Participants can learn how to raise and train troops. Uniforms, training and equipment are provided.

For more information, call Jim Edwards at 702-451-5403.

SCRAPBOOK CLASSES SET FOR FIRST SUNDAY AT LIBRARY

The Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd., plans to host scrapbook classes at 11 a.m. the first Sunday of each month. Participants are encouraged to bring photos and supplies. Children 10 or older can attend with adult supervision. Classes are free.

For more information, call Laurie Prince at 702-449-7629 or email scrappingwlaurie@gmail.com.

NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION SEEKS PET FOSTER FAMILIES

Foreclosed Upon Pets, a nonprofit organization that rescues animals that have been abused or abandoned as a result of economic hardship, is searching for foster families for dogs and cats. Volunteers must provide the pet with a safe and secure environment with basic training. Families must also transport the animal to weekly adoptions and events and provide the organization with regular updates.

For more information, call 702-272-0010 or visit forecloseduponpets.org.

HOMEWORK HELP AVAILABLE AT SPRING VALLEY LIBRARY

Homework helpers are scheduled to be available from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd.

For more information, call 702-507-3823.

LIBRARY BOOK CLUBS SCHEDULED TO TO MEET

The Windmill Library Book Club is set to meet at 4 p.m. every second Sunday at 7060 W. Windmill Lane. For more information, call 702-507-6036.

The Spring Valley Book Discussion Group is set to meet at 1 p.m. every third Sunday at 4280 S. Jones Blvd. For more information, call 702-507-3820.

TRAVEL CLUB TO MEET AT TAP HOUSE

The Las Vegas Single Social Travel Club for Mature Adults invites prospective members to its meetings, which are scheduled for 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd.

The meet-and-greet portion is set to start at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room. Discussions focus on day trips, local events, in-state and out-of-state traveling, cruises and international traveling. A guest speaker frequently is featured. The meeting usually closes at about 8 p.m., when appetizers are served and the group mingles.

For more information, call 888-324-2028.

SOLARI HOSPICE SEEKING VOLUNTEERS

Solari Hospice Care, 5550 S. Jones Blvd., is looking for volunteers to aid with day-to-day operations and patient well-being.

Volunteers bring companionship to people in the final months and weeks of life, often when people find themselves cut off from the community, isolated and alone. They bring respite to family caregivers who are caring for dying loved ones. Sometimes volunteers share a special knowledge or hobby, such as speaking a second language or playing music. Solari also uses volunteers to answer phones, assist with receptionist duties or perform light secretarial work.

For more information, call Shari Diebold at 702-870-0000.

SOLARI HOSPICE OFFERING FREE BEREAVEMENT SESSIONS

Solari Hospice Foundation, 5550 S. Jones Blvd., offers free weekly bereavement support groups from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

For more information, call 702-870-0000 or visit solarihospicefoundation.org.

MEN’S CHORAL GROUP PLANS WEEKLY MEETINGS

The Silver Statesmen Chorus invites men of all ages to join its group. The chorus rehearses at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Christ The King Catholic Community, 4925 S. Torrey Pines Drive.

For more information, visit silverstatesmen.com.

HOSPITAL SEEKS VOLUNTEERS

Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, 5400 S. Rainbow Blvd., is looking for volunteers to help at its facility. For more information, contact marketing director Naomi Jones at 702-853-3308 or naomi.jones@uhsinc.com.