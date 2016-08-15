US Sen. Al Franken to speak at Cortez Masto fundraiser in Reno

U.S. Sen. and “Saturday Night Live” alumnus Al Franken plans to be in Reno on Saturday to raise money for Nevada Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto.

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., and actress Sarah Silverman speak during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Monday, July 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

CARSON CITY — U.S. Sen. and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Al Franken plans to be in Reno on Saturday to raise money for Nevada Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto.

Franken, D-Minn., will give an update on the 2016 election cycle and the critical importance of Cortez Masto winning the Nevada race to help Democrats retake the Senate majority.

Apparently, Franken has other talents as well, as he will be asked to show off his “incredible ability” to hand-draw a map of the United States from memory.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at a downtown Reno location that will be disclosed to those who RSVP.

The suggested contribution is $50 to $250.

Those wanting to attend can RSVP on Cortez Masto’s website or email Tyler Langdon at tyler@catherinecortezmasto.com

Contact Sean Whaley at swhaley@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-3820. Find him on Twitter: @seanw801