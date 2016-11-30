Henderson’s Jennifer Hahn credits Tiger Woods for her love of golf

Aspiring professional golfer Jennifer Hahn will be one of the more interested viewers Thursday when Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour after a 15-month hiatus.

Hahn won the Class 4A state high school golf title as a senior at Green Valley in 2009 and “fell in love with golf” by watching Woods.

“I vividly remember watching him play on television when I was 12 or 13 and first started traveling to national tournaments,” Hahn said. “Seeing his drive to win all of the time inspired me. It was so much fun watching him play.”

After her high school career, Hahn played at Vanderbilt, where she was a three-time individual champion and helped her team win the Southeastern Conference and NCAA regional titles in 2014. She graduated with a degree in management and law in May 2015 and immediately turned professional.

Since then, she has won a few times on the minitours, highlighted by finishing as the top professional at the inaugural California Women’s State Open at Morongo Golf Club in October.

Next year, Hahn expects to play in about 12 LPGA Symetra Tour tournaments in hopes of qualifying for the LPGA Tour in 2018. She also plans to play in several LPGA Tour Monday qualifier tournaments.

Hahn was inspired not only by Woods’ competitiveness but also his willingness to attempt the unthinkable on the course.

“I’m creative with my shots, and he also attempted ridiculous shots that not a lot of people can pull off,” Hahn said. “I remember watching that and being mesmerized. I knew back then that was how I wanted to play golf. I envisioned myself walking in his footsteps. I’ve always been an aggressive player, and I like to have fun and go for shots that others wouldn’t try. I think it makes the game more exciting.”

Hahn caddies at Shadow Creek to help with travel expenses. She is seeking sponsorships and can be reached at Jennifer@jhahngolf.com.

PUTTING STADIUM

The Masters Series of Putting announced that a golf stadium will be built adjacent to Planet Hollywood for the planned $10 million putting championship that is open to amateur and professionals.

The MSOP, scheduled for March 10 to 19, is billed as the largest putting contest in the world. The 18-hole, par-36 putting course was designed by Nicklaus Design.

Qualifiers around the U.S. and Canada are underway to fill the field. Several qualifiers are scheduled for the Las Vegas valley in the coming months.

KRUGER EARNS ACCOLADE

Former UNLV and current Oklahoma basketball coach Lon Kruger was awarded the American Cancer Society St. George National Award in November. The recognition is the society’s most prestigious division volunteer honor.

The Coaches vs. Cancer Las Vegas Golf Classic that Kruger created during his stint with the Rebels raised more than $500,000 this year. A goal to raise $1 million in the 2017 event, scheduled for May 21 to 23, is on track to be met.

More than 30 college coaches from across the country annually attend. Anyone interested in sponsoring the private event can call 702-891-9021.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Play in the Santa Scramble to benefit junior golf on Dec. 13 at Rio Secco for $150 per player or field a team of four. Go to SouthernNevadaJuniorGolf.com to register.

TOTTORI WINS EVENT

Faith Lutheran High School golfer Kimberlee Tottori, who has signed a letter of intent to play at Seattle University, recently won a Golf Channel Tour event at Siena. She was the only female in the field. Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame PGA instructor Jimmie Bullard has been Tottori’s swing coach since she was 4.

STARS ON, OFF COURSE

Actor Kevin Sorbo, best known for playing the lead role in the TV show “Hercules,” was at Topgolf Las Vegas on Friday with his two sons.

The golf notebook appears Thursdays. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.