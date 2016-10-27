McCarran sets record for consecutive months with 4M passengers

McCarran International notched a personal best by serving more than 4 million airline passengers for five consecutive months, the longest stretch in the airport’s history, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported Thursday.

Figures show that increases in both domestic and international travel help drive the steady stream of travelers flying into nation’s eighth-busiest airport.

Airport officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

More than 3.6 million passengers boarded or arrived on domestic flights in September, a 7.2 percent increase from a year earlier. International flights arriving or departing McCarran carried 333,532 travelers, an. 8.3 percent leap from a year earlier.

Only one of the airport’s top five carriers showed a slight decline in passengers last month. American Airlines, the No. 2 carrier at McCarran, reported a 1.2 percent decrease, with 371,102 passengers last month.

Market-leader Southwest reported more than 1.5 million passengers in September, a 3.5 percent increase from last year. Third-place United reported a 6.8 percent jump from September 2015 with 342,490 passengers last month.

No. 4 Delta reported a 10.7 percent jump in traffic with 328,406 passengers. Spirit Airlines, the No. 5 carrier at McCarran, was up 9.3 percent with 268,128 passengers last month.

Year-over-year figures show that more than 35.5 million airline passengers traveled through Las Vegas during the first three-quarters of 2016, a 5 percent increase from the same period last year.

