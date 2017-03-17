Bath & Body Works plans to open new Las Vegas location

Bath & Body Works will open a new Las Vegas Valley location in early June.

By then, the beauty products retailer will have finished renovating two other locations and re-opened those.

The new location is at 8800 W. Charleston Blvd., near the intersection with Rampart Boulevard. The work on Charleston Boulevard is valued at $295,000, according to building records.

The two locations under renovation are at 9827 S. Eastern Ave., near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, and 105 N. Nellis Blvd., near the intersection with Charleston Boulevard.

The work at Nellis Boulevard is valued at $245,000, according to building records. The Eastern Avenue work is valued at $352,000.

Bath & Body Works has five locations around the valley, according to the company’s website. They are at Meadows Lane, the Forum Shops at Caesars, The Boulevard Mall, Fashion Show Mall and Miracle Mile Shops.

