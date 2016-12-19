Licensing of Cannery properties to Boyd Gaming approved

The Nevada Gaming Commission in a 4-0 vote on Monday approved the licensing of the Cannery and Eastside Cannery properties to Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp.

The transition of the two neighborhood casinos to Boyd is scheduled to begin at midnight Monday.

Approval was given following unusual back-to-back special regulatory meetings scheduled to enable Boyd to sign paperwork and begin the transition before the holidays. The state Gaming Control Board unanimously recommended approval early Monday and the commission gave final approval less than a half hour later.

Had the commission waited until its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, officials would have had one day to address changes before Christmas Eve and the start of Hanukkah.

Boyd Gaming President and CEO Keith Smith said every Cannery employee and executive would be retained by Boyd, but executive transitions could occur in six months.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.