MGM targets millennials with Level Up, opening this month

MGM Resorts International has announced the name and opening date of the MGM Grand’s new 12,000-square-foot space designed by and for the millennial generation.

Level Up, which will include space for interactive skill-based games including QuadAir Hockey, Bubble Hockey, Sigma Derby, Giant Pac-Man and Connect Four, will have music, decor, sports, food and a vibe that appeals to the millennial age demographic. It debuts Dec. 29.

MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren explained last month that the area was conceived by a millennial networking group of employees at the property.

Located in space formerly occupied by the Rainforest Cafe, Level Up also will have traditional games like pool, foosball, ping pong and arm wrestling in addition to a 40-seat arena for traditional casino games.

The space also will have the Golfstream Suite, which will enable customers to play real-world courses on moving greens with laser guidance. MGM bills it as the world’s first indoor laser golf course.

