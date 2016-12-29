Nevada gaming win down 1.5 percent in November, up over 3-month period

The amount of money won by the state’s casinos in November was down 1.5 percent from last year, but three-month trends tell a vastly different story.

The state Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported the state’s casinos won $930.4 million last month. In Clark County, November win was down 2 percent to $811.1 million, with the Strip off 3.5 percent to $517 million and downtown down 5.3 percent to $50.8 million.

But because of the timing of the reporting cycle and volatile baccarat play, the news is actually much better: Over the three months from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, statewide gaming win is up 4.3 percent over the same period last year to $2.87 billion, Clark County is up 4.8 percent to $2.48 billion and the Strip climbed 5.7 percent to $1.62 billion.

Nowhere are the gains more pronounced than in downtown Las Vegas where over the past three months, gaming win is up 8.3 percent to $157.8 million.

And November wasn’t bad for at least one downtown property.

“It was a phenomenal month, but it wasn’t uncharacteristic of some of the trends we’ve been seeing since June,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the downtown’s Plaza hotel-casino.

Jossell said since June, the Plaza has seen double-digit percentage growth of gross gaming revenue over the same month of the prior year.

“November, while it was very good, was no more fantastic that October, September and the months before that,” he said. “The exciting part is how far can that go and how much more growth can we realize, because as far as I’m concerned, we’ve only just begun in terms of what we want to accomplish here. While everyone’s very excited about the growth downtown and at the Plaza, there’s still a lot more to do to reach our ultimate goals.”

Other Clark County zones also showed gains and were among 11 areas statewide that had November increases.

For the month, the Boulder Strip was up 3.2 percent to $72.8 million, Laughlin climbed 5.8 percent to $40.2 million and Mesquite was up 1.9 percent to $9.9 million.

North Las Vegas plunged 9.2 percent to $23.3 million, but its three-month trend is higher, up 3.3 percent to $68.7 million.

