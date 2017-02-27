Pennylvania security officers first Las Vegas Sands employees to sign union contract

Security officers at Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, casino last week became the first Sands employees to enter a union contract that’s part of property operations.

The International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America agreed to a three-year contract Wednesday with Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem for the property’s security guards. The new contract enabled an 8 percent pay increase, a seniority structure and a greater say in work rules for 146 employees.

The Associated Press reported that union President David Hickey said the contract was approved in a 70-6 vote. Contract negotiations began a year ago.

Hickey did not return several calls for comment on the contract.

“We have always respected our employees’ rights to join or refrain from joining a union,” Sands spokesman Ron Reese said. “We don’t anticipate other organizing efforts because our pay, benefits and working conditions have always exceeded those negotiated by unions. Point in fact, despite the union bosses’ strong desire for it to be otherwise, The Venetian in Las Vegas has been a non-union property since it opened in 1999.”

Reese noted that the company used union construction laborers when its Las Vegas and Bethlehem properties were built, and that the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas has used on-call Culinary Local 226 members since the convention facility opened in 1990.

The International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America also unionized 260 security guards at Mandalay Bay. By a 163-79 vote in December, employees approved SPFPA representation as part of its Casino Hotel Industry Police division.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

