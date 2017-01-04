Power restored to 11 floors of the Rio’s Masquerade Tower

Power was restored to 11 floors of the Rio’s Masquerade Tower on Tuesday night.

The Clark County Fire Department and county officials cleared floors eight to 21 for guest occupancy in the tower, Caesars Entertainment Corp. said in a statement. Staff members are preparing the 380 rooms where power was restored for incoming guests.

A major power outage that began early Thursday morning meant more than half of the rooms in the tower were dark through New Year’s Eve weekend.

Testing will continue on all remaining Masquerade Tower floors, which include 500 guest rooms on floors 22-39, Voodoo Steak, Voodoo Rooftop Nightclub & Lounge and Voodoo Zipline. Power remains out in those floors and it was unknown Tuesday when it will be restored.

The outage results from a domino effect that began Wednesday with an overflowing sink, which was left on in a service area of the hotel. Water from that sink caused an electrical short that started a small fire in a Rio service elevator Wednesday afternoon.

