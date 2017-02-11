Posted 

Renovations already underway at new Lucky Dragon near Las Vegas Strip

Hand blown 2.5 story, 1.25 ton glass dragon sculpture hangs over the casino in the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino, 300 W. Sahara Ave., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Las Vegas' newest casino, which will cater to Asians, is schedule to open tomorrow afternoon. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

The second floor of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of the Lohan School of Shaolin perform during the grand opening of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The entrance to the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of the Lohan School of Shaolin perform during the grand opening of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of the Lohan School of Shaolin perform during the grand opening of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of the Lohan School of Shaolin perform during the grand opening of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The interior of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tea is served during the grand opening of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chinese lanterns hang from the ceiling at the Dragon's Alley in the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino, 300 W. Sahara Ave., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Las Vegas' newest casino, which will cater to Asians, is schedule to open tomorrow afternoon. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

People gamble during the grand opening of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Members of the Lohan School of Shaolin perform as Lucky Dragon Chief Operating Officer David Jacoby, lower right, looks on during the grand opening of the hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The bar area of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The interior of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino at 300 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas is shown as workers put finishing touches on the interior and family and friends of employees play the games on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By RICHARD N. VELOTTA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The paint has barely dried at the new Lucky Dragon, yet operators have already announced plans to renovate space to make more room for VIP guests.

Executives with the Sahara Avenue property, which opened in November and had a grand-opening celebration in December, said they would expand the property’s VIP gaming lounge to serve a growing clientele.

“We are very excited about the growth of our VIP segment and know these changes will be for the long term benefit of Lucky Dragon and all of our guests,” Dave Jacoby, chief operating officer of Lucky Dragon, said in a statement announcing the expansion.

The company did not disclose the amount of its investment in the renovation. No timeline was given on a planned completion date.

Jacoby said the property would temporarily close its Dragon’s Alley street market-style food outlet to add a noodle bar and expand the second-floor Pearl Ocean restaurant. The existing Pearl Ocean space will be redesigned to add VIP table games.

The property already has high-limit gaming at its Emerald Room on the ground floor and the second-floor VIP gaming lounge. Both offer access to private banquet dining, cash and cage services and 24-hour butler service.

The casino floor focuses on games popular with Asian players — baccarat and pai-gow.

The casino, anchored by a 1¼-ton glass dragon sculpture, and the 200-room Asian themed hotel opened Nov. 19.

The 27,500-square-foot casino has 37 table games and 300 slot machines. The Chinese restaurants on the atrium level overlook the casino floor, dominated by the massive centerpiece dragon created to give players good luck.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

 