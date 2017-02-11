Renovations already underway at new Lucky Dragon near Las Vegas Strip

The paint has barely dried at the new Lucky Dragon, yet operators have already announced plans to renovate space to make more room for VIP guests.

Executives with the Sahara Avenue property, which opened in November and had a grand-opening celebration in December, said they would expand the property’s VIP gaming lounge to serve a growing clientele.

“We are very excited about the growth of our VIP segment and know these changes will be for the long term benefit of Lucky Dragon and all of our guests,” Dave Jacoby, chief operating officer of Lucky Dragon, said in a statement announcing the expansion.

The company did not disclose the amount of its investment in the renovation. No timeline was given on a planned completion date.

Jacoby said the property would temporarily close its Dragon’s Alley street market-style food outlet to add a noodle bar and expand the second-floor Pearl Ocean restaurant. The existing Pearl Ocean space will be redesigned to add VIP table games.

The property already has high-limit gaming at its Emerald Room on the ground floor and the second-floor VIP gaming lounge. Both offer access to private banquet dining, cash and cage services and 24-hour butler service.

The casino floor focuses on games popular with Asian players — baccarat and pai-gow.

The casino, anchored by a 1¼-ton glass dragon sculpture, and the 200-room Asian themed hotel opened Nov. 19.

The 27,500-square-foot casino has 37 table games and 300 slot machines. The Chinese restaurants on the atrium level overlook the casino floor, dominated by the massive centerpiece dragon created to give players good luck.

