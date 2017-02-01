Scientific Games says it expects to post quarterly loss

Scientific Games, the Las Vegas-based producer of slot machines and gaming tables, said Wednesday it expects to post a fourth-quarter loss of as much as $115 million driven by a non-recurring write-down of assets.

The preliminary fourth-quarter number is larger than the $75 million loss expected by Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg data. The company will announce its full, audited fourth-quarter results at the close of trading on March 2.

Scientific Games expects to write down the value of its international lottery system unit by $69 million in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement. Excluding that non-recurring item, Scientific Games expects the quarterly net loss to range from $36 million to $46 million.

Revenue for the quarter will be as high as $755 million, ahead of Wall Street forecasts of $740 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will range from $290 million to $295 million, slightly beating Street forecasts of $284 million.

Scientific Games also announced it is selling $1 billion in bonds maturing in 2022 to partially refinance debt coming due next year. The refinancing announcement comes amid market expectations of several rate increases over the next year that would raise the cost of borrowing. Chief Executive Officer Kevin Sheehan said the company is focused on cutting its $8 billion in total debt.

Shares of Scientific Games rose 3.1 percent to $17.53 after the announcement, valuing the company at $1.53 billion.

