State gaming win dips 2.7 percent in December

Slot machines at the Stratosphere's casino floor on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. The casino places slots in blocks, not rows, which management claims is the reason why revenue has increased despite having less slots. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Revelers celebrate the new year during America's Party on Fremont Street on Sunday, January 1, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

Revelers count down he new year during America's Party on Fremont Street on Saturday, December 31, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

A woman enjoys a moment during a VIP party at the Golden Nugget on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

A server carries plates of maple and allspice brined Iberico pork loin chop with lemon basil smashed fingerling potatoes, roasted purple asparagus and ginger apple cider glaze during a VIP party at the Golden Nugget on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

A couple walks out to dance during a VIP party at the Golden Nugget on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

People gamble in the Plaza hotel/casino during New Year's Eve. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

Lynn Richards from Canada, raises her hand after hitting bingo at the Plaza hotel/casino on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

Plaza front desk personnel Malika Lawson, left, Marlene Nato and Jessica Corona share a laugh while waiting to check in guest on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

Plaza hotel/casino pit boss Edwin Carrion takes in theNew Year's Eve scene on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

A couple from Dallas listens to live music on the First Street Stage Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, during America's Party on Fremont Street. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @jeffscheid

Slot machines at the Stratosphere's casino floor on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. The casino places slots in blocks, not rows, which management claims is the reason why revenue has increased despite having less slots. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Richard Fitzhugh, corporate vice president of slot strategy for the stratosphere's parent company American Casino and Entertainment Properties, at the Stratosphere's casino floor on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Slot machines at the Stratosphere's casino floor on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. The casino places slots in blocks, not rows, which management claims is the reason why revenue has increased despite having less slots. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Slot machines at the Stratosphere's casino floor on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. The casino places slots in blocks, not rows, which management claims is the reason why revenue has increased despite having less slots. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Slot machines at the Stratosphere's casino floor on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Las Vegas. The casino places slots in blocks, not rows, which management claims is the reason why revenue has increased despite having less slots. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

By RICHARD N. VELOTTA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The state gaming win fell 2.7 percent from a year ago to $956.1 million in December, but three-month trends continued to show slow, steady growth in Nevada’s dominant industry.

The state Gaming Control Board on Tuesday also said Strip win was off 1.7 percent to $590.7 million for the month, but quarterly win rose 2.5 percent in that market.

Downtown Las Vegas’ win was down 2.2 percent to $42.5 million for December, but the three-month trend was up 6.6 percent.

The board on Tuesday also issued a calendar year analysis of gaming win that showed the state won $11.26 billion in 2016, a 1.3 percent increase over the previous year and the third straight year of growth.

In Clark County, win was up 1 percent to $9.71 billion in 2016 with the Strip up 0.4 percent to $6.38 billion and downtown Las Vegas up 4.2 percent to $564.6 million.

Downtown showed the highest percentage growth of any of the 15 markets monitored in the state.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

 