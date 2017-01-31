State gaming win dips 2.7 percent in December

The state gaming win fell 2.7 percent from a year ago to $956.1 million in December, but three-month trends continued to show slow, steady growth in Nevada’s dominant industry.

The state Gaming Control Board on Tuesday also said Strip win was off 1.7 percent to $590.7 million for the month, but quarterly win rose 2.5 percent in that market.

Downtown Las Vegas’ win was down 2.2 percent to $42.5 million for December, but the three-month trend was up 6.6 percent.

The board on Tuesday also issued a calendar year analysis of gaming win that showed the state won $11.26 billion in 2016, a 1.3 percent increase over the previous year and the third straight year of growth.

In Clark County, win was up 1 percent to $9.71 billion in 2016 with the Strip up 0.4 percent to $6.38 billion and downtown Las Vegas up 4.2 percent to $564.6 million.

Downtown showed the highest percentage growth of any of the 15 markets monitored in the state.

