Station Casinos outlines plans for new slots, upgrades at Palms

The renovation of a cafe and buffet and the installation of 280 new slot machines are among the improvements Station Casinos have begun or are planning for the Palms, an executive told the state Gaming Control Board on Wednesday.

Marc Falcone, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of the company told regulators the added slot machines were one of the first improvements made when the company acquired the Palms for $312.5 million in May. He said a cafe in the property is being renovated and when that project is completed, a buffet would be upgraded.

Station officials have indicated in the past that a series of improvements would be made to the three-tower property that has a mix of hotels rooms, suites, penthouses and condominiums as well as a 95,000-square-foot casino with 1,250 slots, 48 table games and a race and sports book.

Falcone was appearing before regulators for an amended order of registration involving existing credit agreements. The matter was unanimously recommended for approval.

In his presentation, Falcone said the new credit agreements would save $18 million in interest payments a year.

