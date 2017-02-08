Top Las Vegas casino architect venturing into skill-based game design

One of the world’s top casino architects took the first step toward becoming licensed as a gaming equipment manufacturer and distributor on Wednesday.

Las Vegas-based Paul Steelman, who has designed casinos from the Strip to Vietnam and Macau, told the state Gaming Control Board that he is venturing into skill-based game design with a subsidiary to his architectural firm called Competition Interactive LLC.

The new company drew rave reviews at last year’s Global Gaming Expo where it showed its first game, Running Rich Racing.

The Control Board, meeting in Carson City, unanimously recommended licensing Steelman as a manufacturer and distributor. The Nevada Gaming Commission is expected to consider the recommendation on Feb. 23.

The company’s first game will be reviewed by regulators later this year.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

