DMV opens new Sahara Avenue office, next door to the old one

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Monday opened a new $17.8 million office on Sahara Avenue capable of accommodating more customers than the agency’s old office located next door.

The new 38,500-square-foot office at 2621 E. Sahara Ave. has 48 customer service windows compared to 34 at the old facility, DMV spokesman Kevin Malone said. It also has a larger parking lot, a new emissions lab and additional space for meetings, training and administrative hearings.

The old office at 2701 E. Sahara Avenue will be demolished to create additional parking spaces for the new DMV office, which employs 167 workers.

