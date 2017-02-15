NV Energy customers running out of time to opt in to solar rate program

CARSON CITY — NV Energy customers who were grandfathered in under more favorable net metering rates as a result of a 2016 decision by state utility regulators need to act soon if they want to take advantage of the opportunity.

Jesse Murray, director of Renewable Energy Programs for NV Energy, said that of the 7,898 customers eligible to get the more favorable net metering rates for 20 years, only 1,968 have opted in so far.

The nearly 6,000 homeowners who have not opted in have until Feb. 28 to let the utility know they are moving forward with rooftop solar system installations, he said. Those who opt in then have one year to install a rooftop system and get connected.

Net metering allows rooftop solar customers to earn credits for the excess electricity their systems generate. New rates that took effect Jan. 1, 2016 for new net metering customers are not as generous.

NV Energy, which does business as Nevada Power in Southern Nevada, has sent notices by mail and email to eligible customers starting last fall, Murray said. The initial response saw 1,000 homeowners opt in, but since then, only a handful each day have communicated with the company.

“The clock is ticking,” Murray said. “They have to notify us if they want to proceed. The notice reactivates their applications that in many cases have expired.”

Homeowners should call the company’s hotline at 866-786-3823 during regular business hours, or send an email to renewablegenerations@nvenergy.com, to opt in by the deadline.

