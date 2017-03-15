Reid Gardner plant closes after half-century of producing coal-fired power

CARSON CITY — The coal-fired Reid Gardner plant at Moapa is no more.

It has shut down after more than 50 years of operation.

The fourth unit at the plant owned primarily by Nevada Power shut down this month after the last supplies of coal were consumed. The other three units shut down in December 2014.

The fourth unit was initially proposed to cease operations at the end of 2017, but the utility shut it down early when all the remaining coal inventory was used up.

Nevada Power is replacing the 250 megawatts from Unit 4 with a 100-megawatt renewable power purchase agreement and the acquisition of a natural-gas fueled combined cycle facility called South Point.

The Reid Gardner closure leaves NV Energy with ownership in two remaining coal plants: the Valmy coal plant, which is scheduled to close no later than 2025, and the Navajo Generating Station, which NV Energy is exiting at the end of 2019.

“Reid Gardner powered down just as Nevada is taking its place as a national clean energy leader,” said Elspeth DiMarzio, campaign representative for the Nevada Chapter of the Sierra Club. “The state now employs more than 20,000 people in the clean energy and energy efficiency industries and they are proving they can reliably and affordably power our state without coal.”

The Moapa Band of Paiutes has long sought the closure of the Reid Gardner plant.

“We applaud NV Energy for standing by its commitment to retire this plant, which has been a source of environmental and health concerns to the tribe and its members for a long time,” the tribe said in a statement. “We hope that NV Energy and our other neighbors join us in leading the way toward developing more renewable energy sources that create jobs, clean power, and opportunity right here in Nevada.”

The closure was part of a plan submitted by Nevada Power, operating as part of NV Energy, to comply with legislation passed by the Legislature in 2013. The bill sought to end the utility’s reliance on coal to produce electricity for its Nevada customers.

