Las Vegas home prices up 8.9 percent from 2016

Las Vegas homebuyers picked up more properties and paid higher prices last month compared to a year ago amid a shrinking supply of options.

The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes in Southern Nevada – the bulk of the market – was $240,000 last month, up 0.8 percent from January and 8.9 percent from February 2016, according to a new report from the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

A total of 2,249 single-family homes were sold last month, up 4.9 percent from January and 6.5 percent from last February.

Meanwhile, 10,725 such homes were listed for sale by the end of February, up 1.6 percent from January but down 17.5 percent year-over-year, according to the GLVAR.

The trade group reports data from its listing service, which largely comprises previously owned homes.

