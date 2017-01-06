Las Vegas housing finishes 2016 with rise in home sales, prices

Las Vegas’ housing market finished the year with a bump in sales and prices compared to the end of 2015.

Buyers picked up 2,715 previously owned single-family homes in December, up 4.6 percent from November and 1.3 percent from December 2015, according to a new report from the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

The median sales price of such homes was $235,000, down 2.1 percent from November but up 8.3 percent from a year earlier.

By year’s end, 10,224 single-family homes were listed for sale in the Las Vegas area, down 13.4 percent from November and 13.6 percent from December 2015, according to the GLVAR.

The real estate trade group reports data from its listing service, which largely comprises previously owned homes.

Overall, 41,720 previously owned houses, condos and townhomes were sold in Southern Nevada last year, up 8 percent from 2015, according to GLVAR data.