New dd’s Discounts store to open in Las Vegas

A new dd’s Discounts store will open this summer at Desert Inn and Topaz roads.

The store is slated to open around June, according to a statement from parent company Ross Stores. Each location hires about 50 new employees, a mix of full and part time.

There are five dd’s stores in the Las Vegas Valley, according to its website.

Earlier this month, the county issued a construction permit for the new dd’s. The permit details about $1.03 million worth of work on the building, which used to house a location of discount chain Fallas.

In a filing made Tuesday by Ross with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it operates 193 dd’s in 15 states as of Jan. 28.

