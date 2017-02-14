New L’Oreal-owned cosmetics store slated for Las Vegas Strip

Planet Hollywood’s Miracle Mile shopping center is expected to house a new location for a L’Oreal-owned cosmetics chain.

The new 1,000-square-foot store for Nyx Cosmetics, based in Los Angeles, is expected to open around May, Nyx spokeswoman Ani Istanboulian said.

She said details including staff size will come at a later date.

A construction permit for the new store was issued by Clark County earlier this month. The permit is for $402,000 worth of work to be done at Miracle Mile for the store.

L’Oreal, based in France, bought the chain in 2014 to join its other consumer products brands, which include Maybelline NY, Eddie and Kiehl’s.

Nyx went on to start opening its first free-standing stores the next year and Nyx saw 78 percent growth in like-for-like sales in 2015, according to L’Oreal’s latest annual report.

Nyx, founded in 1999, has stores in California, Texas, Minnesota, Florida, Virginia, New Jersey and New York.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.