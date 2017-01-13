Nintendo Switch game console coming to stores in March

TOKYO — Nintendo Co. says its Nintendo Switch video game console will sell for 29,980 yen (about $260) in Japan, starting March 3.

The Japanese maker of Super Mario and Pokemon games made the announcement at a Tokyo hall Friday.

The console will sell for $299.99 in North America.

Anticipation has been growing ahead of the release of the Switch by the Kyoto-based company. Nintendo has shown players with a handheld whose remote controller section with buttons detaches from the left and right sides of the main part of the display.

Players can play the device as a regular handheld, place the display on a table, or use the screen of a TV set, connecting by wireless.