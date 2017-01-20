Save-A-Lot closing all 4 Las Vegas locations

All four Las Vegas locations of discount grocery chain Save-A-Lot will close by February.

A local store manager confirmed the closings on Thursday. She said everything in the stores will be 50 percent off starting Friday except for fresh meat, milk and eggs.

She declined to give her name because she was not given permission by the company to discuss the closings.

Save-A-Lot, based in Missouri, opened its first Las Vegas store in summer 2015.

They were the first company-owned stores in the valley, though a franchise owner had one in the valley a decade earlier.

The four locations are at:

— 4860 S. Eastern Ave., near the intersection with Tropicana Avenue.

— 4440 E. Charleston Blvd., near the intersection with Lamb Boulevard.

— 1110 E. Charleston Blvd., near the intersection with Maryland Parkway.

— 6100 Vegas Drive, near the intersection with Jones Boulevard.

The closings are part of the company’s exit from Nevada and California, Save-A-Lot spokeswoman Chon Tomlin said in a statement Thursday.

A total of 13 stores and a distribution center in California will close. This makes up under 1 percent of company’s network, Tomlin said.

The company will build in markets where it is already established. It will offer severance benefits and transition help as the stores close, she said.

“Decisions like these are never easy and we understand the tremendous impact they have on our team members and customers,” Tomlin said.

