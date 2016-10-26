Southwest Airlines sees dips in net income, operating revenue

Southwest Airlines, the busiest commercial air carrier at McCarran International Airport, reported a profitable third quarter Wednesday despite declines in net income and operating revenue resulting in part from a technology outage in July.

The Dallas-based airline reported income of $388 million, 62 cents a share, on revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter that ended Sept. 30. A year ago, the airline reported income of $584 million, 88 cents a share, on revenue of $5.32 billion.

Southwest reported it lost an estimated $55 million as a result of two days of technological problems that began July 21 that delayed or canceled thousands of flights. The recovery from the problem lasted another two days.

“It was a solid quarter except for that tech outage,” Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines chairman and CEO, said in an interview on CNBC. “It’s a very competitive environment out there, but really strong earnings and really strong returns on capital, so we’re in a very strong position.”

Southwest is gearing up for a transition to a new reservation system by the end of the year and will begin service to Cuba next month.

Kelly is scheduled to address investors and the media about earnings later Wednesday.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings results Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.