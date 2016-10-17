Gov. Brian Sandoval signs football stadium bill — VIDEO

Gov. Brian Sandoval signed Senate Bill 1 into law Monday and officially put in motion plans for a 65,000-seat domed stadium to be built in Las Vegas as the home of the NFL Oakland Raiders and UNLV football teams.

Sandoval called it a crucial moment for Southern Nevada and pointed to the increased jobs and tourism that the $1.9 billion project will bring during construction of the stadium and beyond.

“We will be doubling down on what we do best,” Sandoval told a jovial crowd at UNLV’s Tam Alumni Center that included Nevada legislators, gaming officials, labor leaders, Raider fans and the Rebels band and cheerleaders.

The Raiders will present their case for relocation at an NFL owners meeting Tuesday and Wednesday in Houston. A vote for a possible move to Las Vegas would come at the owners’ January meeting.

#raiders owner Mark Davis on the impact of NV legislation and the upcoming #NFL owners meeting #RJnowpic.twitter.com/ZfMG5yfTn3 — Elaine M. Wilson (@WilsonElaineM) October 17, 2016

A supermajority of Nevada lawmakers on Friday passed an increase in Clark County’s hotel room tax to help finance the stadium.

SB1, which was amended to address concerns of some Assembly members, saw final passage when the Senate agreed to the changes early Friday afternoon, capping a weeklong special session.

The bill includes a separate hotel room tax increase to help fund $1.4 billion in improvements to the Las Vegas Convention Center. The projects were touted as tourism drivers that would help fill Las Vegas hotel rooms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

