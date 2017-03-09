Posted 

Las Vegas stadium board will get updates on agreements Thursday — LIVE STREAM

Rendering of proposed Raiders Stadium in Las Vegas (MANICA Architecture)

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board meeting is called to order on Feb. 9, 2017 at the Clark County Commission Chambers. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

By RICHARD N. VELOTTA
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The Las Vegas Review-Journal will live stream Thursday’s meeting of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board of directors.

The nine-member board is expected to receive updates on stadium operating and development agreements, but not take a vote.

The meeting is scheduled at 1 p.m., at the Clark County Government Center. It also will be broadcast on Channel 4 of the Cox Cable system.

 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

