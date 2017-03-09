Las Vegas stadium board will get updates on agreements Thursday — LIVE STREAM

The Las Vegas Review-Journal will live stream Thursday’s meeting of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board of directors.

The nine-member board is expected to receive updates on stadium operating and development agreements, but not take a vote.

The meeting is scheduled at 1 p.m., at the Clark County Government Center. It also will be broadcast on Channel 4 of the Cox Cable system.

