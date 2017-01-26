Raiders submit stadium lease proposal, focus on Russell Road site

The Oakland Raiders submitted a proposed stadium lease agreement to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Thursday as the team awaits a decision from NFL owners on whether it will be allowed to relocate to Southern Nevada.

Authority board members and the authority’s newly appointed legal counsel are expected to review the 107-page document and discuss it at a February meeting.

If NFL owners approve the team’s move — a vote is expected in owners’ meetings in late March — the authority would manage construction of a 65,000-seat, $1.9 billion domed stadium in Las Vegas that would be used by the Raiders and the UNLV football team.

The proposed agreement addresses every aspect of the team’s use of the stadium, from the sale of concessions and merchandise to parking and the placement of automatic teller machines. The document also addresses stadium naming, advertising and broadcast rights.

In an update with the authority, Raiders President Marc Badain said the team has had some initial meetings with developers and architects on stadium construction and is focused on building on 62 acres between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue between Polaris Avenue and Dean Martin Drive. It’s just west of Interstate 15 and the Mandalay Bay resort.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.