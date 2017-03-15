TeleTech releases more hiring data for Boulevard Mall site

TeleTech has released more specific numbers for its upcoming call center located at Boulevard Mall.

The center, at 3700 S. Maryland Parkway, near the intersection of Katie Avenue, will hire 400 people to start, according to a statement Tuesday.

TeleTech described the company it will support as “a leading satellite programming provider.” TeleTech will lease 38,000 square feet of space. The base wage is $11.75.

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance helped with site selection, according to the statement. Interested candidates can apply at TeleTechJobs.com.

TeleTech provides services in over 80 countries, but this is the first call center for the company in Nevada.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.