Frontier Airlines adding 16 new flights to Las Vegas schedule this summer

Frontier Airlines will expand its Las Vegas schedule this summer with 16 new weekly year-round flights to four cities.

The Denver-based carrier, which would have the third-most number of destinations served from McCarran International Airport behind Southwest Airlines and Allegiant Air after the expansion, on Tuesday announced new flights to Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport; Indianapolis; Bismarck, North Dakota; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, beginning in June and July.

McCarran officials say the new flights would more than triple Frontier’s capacity at the airport.

Frontier will join competition on all four new routes and is introducing some of them with $39 one-way fares on some, but not all flights.

Here’s what’s planned:

— Beginning June 11, Frontier will fly round trips to and from Bismarck on Thursdays and Sundays on twin-engine, 150-passenger Airbus A319 jets. Flights will leave McCarran at 7:40 a.m., arriving at 12:15 p.m. The return flight will leave Bismarck Municipal Airport at 12:55 p.m., arriving in Las Vegas at 1:39 p.m. Frontier will complete with Allegiant Air’s four flights a week on the route.

— Beginning June 12, the airline will fly round trips to and from Sioux Falls Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays on A319s. Flights will leave McCarran at 7:20 a.m., arriving at 12:05 p.m. The return flight will leave Sioux Falls Regional Airport at 12:45 p.m., arriving in Las Vegas at 1:39 p.m. Frontier will complete with Allegiant’s six flights a week on the route.

— Beginning July 16, the airline will fly round trips to and from Indianapolis on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on twin-engine, 186-passenger Airbus A320 jets. Flights will leave McCarran at 7 a.m., arriving at 1:32 p.m. The return flight will leave Indianapolis International Airport at 2:20 p.m., arriving in Las Vegas at 3:22 p.m. Frontier will complete with Allegiant’s twice weekly flights and Southwest Airlines’ 19 a week on the route.

— Also beginning July 16, the airline will fly daily round trips to and from Washington on A320s. Flights will leave McCarran at 11 p.m, arriving at 6:37 a.m., the next day. The return flight will leave Dulles International Airport at 9:45 p.m., arriving in Las Vegas at 11:56 p.m. Frontier will complete with United Airlines’ eight weekly flights on the route. Other carriers serve Washington at two other airports.

Frontier, one of McCarran’s fastest-growing carriers in 2016, currently has 130 flights a week to 17 destinations. When it adds its 20th and 21st cities in July, it will push past the number of destinations served by another deep-discount carrier, Spirit Airlines, at McCarran — one of the fastest-growing airlines here in 2015.

