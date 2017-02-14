Interactive technology being used to show flight information at Las Vegas conference

Interactive technology the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority uses in presentations at trade shows for meeting planners is being used this week at Routes America in Las Vegas to show participants how many flights on which airlines fly nonstop to McCarran International Airport.

The Las Vegas Interactive Experience, which took 6½ months to develop, provides 120 touchscreen “hotspots” on a visual image of the Strip in a 6-by-4-foot, eight-screen format.

Touching a hotspot — Caesars Palace, for example — produces a separate breakout screen listing details on rooms, dining and attractions at the property.

The technology is an eye-catching display that provides information in a fresher way than traditional brochures and related information. In addition, the boards capture the number of information requests by property which helps Las Vegas properties better market their attractions.

The new technology and its software were part of a $1 million overhaul of the LVCVA’s trade-show booth presentation.

The interactive board, which debuted at the Imex America trade show in Las Vegas in October, is now at the three-day Routes America 2017 conference at Aria.

