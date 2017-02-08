New ad campaigns may show Nevada as place for spirited adventure

The Nevada Commission on Tourism next week will review the next phase of advertising Nevada as a place for individuals to experience spirited adventure.

The commission’s marketing committee got its first look at spring and summer ad concepts on Wednesday and recommended to the full commission the use of the imagery of a park ranger and a mantra of “when other states restrict, we allow.”

Representatives of the commission’s advertising consultant, Columbus, Ohio-headquartered Fahlgren Mortine, presented ad concepts and how they resonated with 800 potential travelers, half from the West and half from some of the state’s long-haul markets.

Based on tests with Millennial, Gen-X and Baby Boomer respondents, two prospective campaigns fared well, but a campaign showing the ranger held a slight edge because it generated greater interest in visitation. The second campaign featured a bearded subject, images of all-terrain vehicles and a message of “we go about things our own way.”

Representatives of Fahlgren Mortine and the Commission on Tourism staff stressed that the ad samples are only concepts and that the consultant would tweak images and messaging before they receive final approval.

State officials are hoping to get more feedback when the full commission meets Wednesday with production of ads beginning in March and a debut in California, Utah, Arizona and Idaho markets in the spring or early summer.

The fall and winter campaign that is wrapping up this month cost the state $1.7 million and the summer campaign that will run through August will cost $1.4 million.

