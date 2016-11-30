Wynn Las Vegas and Encore will begin charging for valet parking

Wynn Resorts will join the ranks of Strip resorts that will charge guests to valet park at the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore properties, a company spokesman said Wednesday.

The Wynn statement comes a day after Caesars Entertainment Corp. made a surprise announcement late Tuesday it would launch an initiative for paid valet and self-parking at eight of its nine Las Vegas properties.

Wynn will begin charging for valet services beginning in mid-December, according to company spokesman Michael Weaver.

“Guests may use the complimentary self-park garages located at Wynn and Encore,” Weaver said in a statement. “Self-parking remains free of charge at this time.”

Wynn rates will be $13 for the first four hours, $18 for four to 24 hours and $18 for each additional 24 hours.

Wynn becomes the third company with properties on the Strip to charge customers to park. MGM Resorts International started the pay-to-park trend earlier this year when it began charging at all its Strip properties except Circus Circus.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.