Website suggests average holiday shopping budgets to top $500 in NLV, Las Vegas

The Thanksgiving feast is on its way and the year-end holiday shopping season is close behind. Financial advice website WalletHub suggests average holiday budgets will exceed $500 valleywide this year.

In its annual Holiday Budget by City survey released Monday, WalletHub put Henderson residents’ suggested average shopping budgets at $720; North Las Vegans’ holiday budgets at $608 and Las Vegans’ holiday budgets at $541. Henderson ranked 207th on the 570-city list; North Las Vegas ranked 286th; Las Vegas ranked 371st.

In a methodology explanation, WalletHub said its analysts used five key metrics — income, age, debt-to-income ratio; monthly income-to-monthly expenses ratio and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio. An algorithm calculates the projected spending averages. The budgets are suggested, WalletHub said, because they reflect what consumers can spend without incurring unsafe debt.

Palo Alto, California, topped the list with an average suggested holiday budget of $2,821. The smallest average forest holiday budget was for Brockton, Massachusetts, $71.

WalletHub’s consumer profile for Henderson showed average monthly income of $5,336, monthly expenses of $3,928; average savings of $5,737; and an average age of 42.5. The average income-to-monthly expenses ratio was 1.36 and the average savings-to-monthly expenses ratio was 1.46.

Las Vegas showed average monthly income of $4,140, monthly expenses of $3,299; average savings of $4,450; and an average age of 37½. The average income-to-monthly expenses ratio was 1.26 and the average savings-to-monthly expenses ratio was 1.35.

For North Las Vegas, WalletHub showed average monthly income of $4,496; average monthly expenses of $3,413; average savings of $4,833; and an average age of 32.2. The savings-to-monthly expense ratio was 1.42 and the monthly income-to-monthly expense ratio was 1.32.

Nationally, Gonzalez said, rising debt-to-income ratios in most survey cities mean consumers are racking up debt. WalletHub projects Americans will end 2016 with more than $80 million in additional credit card debt alone. She linked this trend to an improving economy.

“Consumer confidence has been on the rise for a few years now,” she said in an email, “especially as unemployment has dropped significantly and wages have begun to increase.”

The debt accumulation trend shows in all three valley cities, too, she said. Henderson’s suggested holiday spending budget dropped 34.6 percent from 2015’s $1,073; North Las Vegas’ suggested budget dropped 30.4 percent from 2015’s $874; Las Vegas’ suggested budget fell 35.5 percent from 2015’s $839.

A higher debt-to-income sparked the drop in suggested budgets, she said. In 2015, Las Vegas’ debt-to-income ratio was 27.9 percent; this year it reached 50.1 percent. North Las Vegas’ average debt-to-income ratio was 32.5 percent; it reached 54.9 percent this year. Henderson’s debt-to-income ratio was 32.4 percent in 2015 and rose to 45 percent this year.

In its October Consumer Survey, the National Retail Federation forecast Americans will spend $935.58 on average this year for holiday season gifts, food, flowers, decorations and greeting cards, down 1.2 percent from a record $952.58 in 2015.

The federation forecast total U.S. holiday season spending will increase 3.6 percent from a year earlier to $655.8 billion. The federation forecasts online sales to increase 7 percent to 10 percent, possibly reaching $117 billion.

To see the complete list visit http://bit.ly/1SA9gVb

Contact Matthew Crowley at mcrowley@reviewjournal.com. Follow @copyjockey on Twitter.