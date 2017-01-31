4 arrested in raid on Mesquite drug ring, police say

MESQUITE — Police say four residents of Arizona, Utah and Nevada are being held on felony criminal charges after warrants were served in a drug sales investigation at a home in Mesquite.

Police said Monday the raid last Thursday also freed two women from what investigators believe was forced sexual conduct.

Police say the four men were taken to Clark County jail in Las Vegas pending court appearances. Records didn’t immediately reflect if they had attorneys.

Robert Howick of Mesquite was held on suspicion of felony battery, and Ashton Mcdonald of Littlefield, Arizona, was held on conspiracy and drug sale charges.

Shauntory Watson of Ogden, Utah, was held on sexual assault, coercion, conspiracy and drug charges.

Ronnie Baham of St. George, Utah, faces felony drug sale and conspiracy charges.