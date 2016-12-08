Ex-guard sentenced to prison for sneaking meth into Nevada prison

A former guard at High Desert State Prison was sentenced Thursday to one to four years in prison for bringing methamphetamine into the prison.

Kaleo Gedge, 25, of Las Vegas was arrested in September after he was caught with approximately 62 grams of the drug.

Gedge pleaded guilty to the felony charges of furnishing a controlled substance to a state prisoner and transport of a controlled substance.

High Desert State Prison is located in Indian Springs, about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The case was investigated by the Nevada Department of Corrections Inspector General’s Office and prosecuted by Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s office.

Officials said the smuggling scheme was uncovered through the surveillance of inmate phone calls.

“Today’s sentencing should send the message that no one is above the law, including law enforcement officers,” Laxalt said in a statement. “My office will continue to partner with other state agencies in an effort to bring individuals who commit these crimes to justice, and ensure the safety of Nevada’s prisons and the public.”

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.