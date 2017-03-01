Grand jury indicts Las Vegas parents of 22-pound 14-year-old who died

The parents of a severely malnourished 14-year-old boy who died weighing 22 pounds have been indicted, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Kristin Denise Bush and James Bush each face two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment with substantial bodily harm.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Dena Rinetti said the couple’s son, Evan, who suffered from a brain abnormality known as Joubert’s Syndrome, died in December 2015. His cause of death was undetermined, but the prosecutor said the charges stem from ongoing malnutrition, failure to seek appropriate medical care and a lack of education.

The second child abuse count relates to the couple’s other son, 16, who weighed 70 pounds when they were charged early last month, according to Rinetti, who said the case was first reported to law enforcement after Evan died.

