Henderson man indicted in death of daughter, alleged abuse of older child

A Henderson man accused of killing his toddler daughter has been indicted on murder and dozens of child abuse charges, prosecutors said Thursday.

Prosecutors said 23-year-old Justin Tom Bennett viciously abused the oldest two of his three children for more than 18 months before 3-year-old Abygaile died July 1. Investigators found that the girl had suffered blunt force trauma to the chest.

Bennett also beat his 4-year-old daughter, who was not named, according to prosecutors.

Along with the murder charge, Bennett, faces 28 counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment, two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment with substantial bodily harm and one count of child abuse, neglect or endangerment with use of a deadly weapon.

Bennett is being held in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

