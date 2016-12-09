Las Vegas attorney disappears with millions in client funds, State Bar alleges

Longtime probate attorney Robert Graham has stolen millions of dollars in client funds and abruptly abandoned his law practice, the State Bar of Nevada alleges in court documents.

The State Bar says it learned Graham shut down his firm Dec. 2, firing employees and leaving behind client files.

His whereabouts are unknown, and a call to his Lawyers West office at 1000 W. Charleston Blvd. was disconnected before a message could be recorded.

“Graham abandoned his clients’ files in rented office space from which his eviction appears to be imminent and made no arrangements for his clients’ continued representation,” Assistant Bar Counsel Phil Pattee said in a Clark County district court filing earlier this week.

At the bar’s request, District Judge Jennifer Togliatti appointed lawyers Jasen and Brandi Cassady to take over his cases.

In a separate legal action, the State Bar on Thursday filed a complaint with the Nevada Supreme Court seeking disciplinary action against Graham.

The complaint alleges Graham — a Brigham Young University law graduate and a member of the Nevada bar since 1992 — “misappropriated millions of dollars from his current and former trust, probate and estate clients.”

