Man accused in South Point robbery also faces attempted murder charge

A man accused of robbing the South Point sports book on Super Bowl Sunday also faces an attempted murder charge in connection with a robbery just days earlier.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Diana Sullivan set bail Wednesday at $25,000 for 32-year-old Israel Jackson, who must remain on house arrest if he makes bail.

Jackson faces five counts in the two separate incidents: two counts of burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

The attempted murder charge stems from a robbery on Feb. 1 at a 7-Eleven at 901 N. Rancho Drive. A criminal complaint accuses Jackson of shooting at a male victim on that date.

Las Vegas police previously reported that a clerk at the convenience store exchanged gunfire with a robber about 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 1.

In Sunday’s robbery, police said Jackson nearly made off with $58,000 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South, just before 9:20 p.m.

The sports book manager told police a man walked behind the counter, demanded money, and handed the manager a black plastic garbage bag. A semi-automatic handgun was pointed at the manager as the man loaded $58,616 from the registers into the bag, according to the arrest report.

A silent alarm was activated during the robbery, and South Point security found Jackson in the hotel.

Deputy Public Defender Sarah Hawkins said Jackson, a lifelong resident of the Las Vegas valley, works as a roofer and is employed seasonally at World Market Center.

All of the stolen money has been returned to the sports book.

