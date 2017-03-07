Man charged with attempted murder in attack on police decoy in downtown Las Vegas

A man accused of attacking a police decoy mannequin near downtown Las Vegas was charged Tuesday with attempted murder.

Shane Schindler was captured on police surveillance video bashing the dummy with a 4-pound hammer on Feb. 22 in an area where two homeless men had recently been killed.

Police, who staged the mannequin scene after announcing they had no leads in the slayings, said in a police report that they believe the 30-year-old Schindler was out to kill.

The mannequin had been covered with blankets and positioned to resemble a homeless person sleeping on the sidewalk near the southeast corner of City and Grand Central parkways.

Schindler, who made his first court appearance last week on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, acknowledged under questioning by police that he kicked the decoy and ultimately struck it with the hammer, but he said he “knew it was a mannequin” before he hit it, according to the report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

