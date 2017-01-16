Grenade recovered during arrest in southeast Las Vegas

Bail bondsmen found a grenade while serving an arrest warrant on Monday, prompting evacuations at a southeast Las Vegas hotel.

Officers responded about 12:20 a.m. to the Siena Suites Extended Stay Hotel, 6555 Boulder Highway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said, where they found the grenade. That building was evacuated as well as parts of nearby buildings.

Gordon said Metro’s bomb unit retrieved the grenade.

Nobody was hurt. While police offered to evacuate parts of the Siena Suites, nobody was displaced from the property, he said. The investigation finished a few hours later.

Gordon said it likely won’t be known for a few days whether the grenade was live.

