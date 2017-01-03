1 man dead after shooting in northeast Las Vegas

A confrontation between a group of men escalated Monday night and ended in the shooting death of one man in the northeast valley.

Las Vegas police received at least five calls reporting gunshots around 9:15 p.m. at 2221 Exeter Drive, near East Lake Mead Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a white man in his 40s with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died about 30 minutes later.

Police said the man was heard arguing with others outside of his apartment just before the shots were fired. The victim’s girlfriend was inside and heard the gunshots, but didn’t witness the shooting.

Those involved in the shooting were seen running shortly after shots were heard and are believed to live in the immediate surrounding area, McGrath said. A number of people heard the shots, but neighbors did not recognize the suspects, he said.

Metro Lt. Dan McGrath on the shooting death near Exeter & Lake Mead Blvd. Shooting happened after an argument w/ possible neighbors #RJnowpic.twitter.com/35O0WEMhCL — Rio Lacanlale (@riolacanlale) January 3, 2017

Police said witnesses described those people as being white or Hispanic males who might be juveniles.

The shooting does not appear to be gang- or drug-related, although Metro “has had some issues up here in this area,” McGrath said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.