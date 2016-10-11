1 man dead in shooting in downtown Las Vegas

A man was shot and killed in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday morning, police said.

The homicide occurred in the 1500 block of Ogden Avenue, near 15th Street, and was called in about 6:45 a.m., Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Neighbors say they heard arguing and then gunshots before finding the man outside with a gunshot wound to his head and neck area. One witness says they saw the man walking by himself before the shooting, Metro homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said.

Arriving medical personnel attempted to revive the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are looking for at least two people who may have fled in a small brown sedan, McGrath said. A neighbor’s security camera, a security camera at a nearby 7 Eleven store and street cameras will be reviewed for further details, police said.

“He does not look like a gang member,” McGrath said about the victim. “That’s my observation.”

People should avoid the area, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

