3 arrested in Las Vegas in connection with November homicide in Dallas hotel

Three people were arrested in Las Vegas in connection with a November homicide in a Dallas hotel, The Dallas Morning News reported Monday.

Police told the paper that 46-year-old Brian Sample was found dead Nov. 27 in a 10th-floor room at the Le Méridien Dallas by the Galleria. Police said the room was ransacked and there were “signs of homicidal violence.”

U.S. Marshals arrested Rachel Sophia Burden, 21; Anthony Rashad George, 24; and Jessica Yasmyn Ontiveros, 21, were arrested Thursday in Las Vegas, police told the paper.

An arrest-warrant affidavit, citing phone records, shows Sample contacted Burden several times that day, and her phone number was linked to a prostitution website, the Morning News reported. Surveillance footage from the hotel shows Sample meeting with women resembling Ontiveros and Burden.

Police recovered Sample’s cellphone from a sewer and found blood in the stairwell from the 10th floor to the first floor, the Morning News reported. Detectives found a large stash of cash in a safe in the hotel room.

Police told the paper Burden and Ontiveros said he participated in the crime. Each has been charged with capital murder and is being held at the Clark County jail, with bail set at $250,000. George has been charged with capital murder and is also being held at the jail; his bail has been set at $750,000.