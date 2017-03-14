3 people shot, 1 is dead in robbery home invasion in northwest Las Vegas

Three people were shot, one fatally, after what Las Vegas police are calling a robbery home invasion in the northwest valley late night Monday.

One man was killed and another shot after binding a couple with duct tape in their home on the 8000 block of Hesperides Avenue about 10:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said.

Police received calls about shots being fired at the location and when officers arrived, they formed a team and took a man and a woman from the home near West Elkhorn and North Cimarron roads, McGrath said. Inside, police found a man’s body.

McGrath said it appeared the homeowner escaped from being bound by the duct tape.

“I’m not sure how he was able to break free, but he was able to retrieve a firearm and shoot the suspect multiple times,” McGrath said. At some point, the homeowner, who as of Tuesday morning was not going to be charged, also called police.

When police arrived, they found the woman hiding in a closet, McGrath said. She had been shot in the arm and was taken to University Medical Center.

Police were not sure who shot the woman. The homeowner did tell police both men who entered the home were armed.

Shortly after the shooting, a man in his 20s arrived at Centennial Hills Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. Centennial Hills Hospital is less than a two miles from where the shootings took place.

From Centennial Hills, the man was taken to UMC.

McGrath said the man told police he was not shot at the Hesperides house, but police think he was involved with the home invasion.

He said the man appeared to drive himself to the hospital, and the car he drove was seen at the Hesperides Avenue scene.

“The people inside the residence are pretty shaken up,” McGrath said.

McGrath said the couple still had duct tape on them when they arrived.

Police were still trying to determine why the home invaders targeted the specific residence.

