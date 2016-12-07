Authorities find dead man near the desert in south Las Vegas Valley

A man was found dead near the desert in the south valley Tuesday morning.

About 7:45 a.m. Metropolitan Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the 11200 block of Gillespie Street near East Starr Avenue to investigate a body found in a vacant lot. Arriving officers were met by paramedics from the Clark County Fire Department who pronounced the Hispanic man dead on scene.

Police believe the man, who may be in his 20s or 30s, was killed at a different location and left at the desert area where he was found.

This is the 159th homicide investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2016.

The man’s identity of the man, and his cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

